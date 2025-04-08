Continuum Powders recycles 16,000 kilograms of Siemens Energy nickel scrap for reuse

Continuum Powders has recycled 16,182 kilograms of nickel scrap from a Siemens Energy facility over the final five months of 2024.

Nearly one ton of nickel scrap per week, sourced from gas turbines, steam turbines and generators at Siemens Energy’s power generation services facility in North Carolina, has been reverted into metal powder that is able to meet ‘stringent industry standards.’

Utilising its proprietary Greyhound M2P plasma atomisation process, Continuum says the resulting material, which is suitable for aerospace, defence and energy applications, is to be reintegrated into Siemens Energy’s supply chain.

This process, the partners say, minimises energy consumption, transportation and material handling, while also serving as a more cost-effective and environmentally responsible alternative to traditional recycling methods.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders. “By prioritising efficient recycling and high-quality production, we are helping industry leaders reduce their environmental impact and build supply chain resiliency.”

“Our goal is to recycle scrap materials into high-quality metal powders for reuse in additive manufacturing because when we minimise waste and boost circular manufacturing, it makes us a stronger player in the energy sector,” added Rich Voorberg, President of Siemens Energy in North America.