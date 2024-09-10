Continuum recycled superalloy now qualified for 3D printing with Desktop Metal binder jet systems

Expand Desktop Metal Desktop Metal’s X25Pro binder jet 3D printer

Desktop Metal has announced the qualification of a recycled nickel-based superalloy for use on its binder jet 3D printers.

The additive manufacturing company says the Mar-M247 powder, processed with proprietary technology from Continuum Powders, is now categorised amongst 40 metals and ceramics in Desktop Metal’s material portfolio as 'R&D Qualified.' This means it has completed initial testing for compatibility, and printing and sintering profiles are under final development. The material can be used on Desktop Metal’s X25Pro binder jet 3D printer, and is said to be suitable for applications requiring high strength at elevated temperatures of up to 1000°C.

“We see a bright future for high-quality, sustainable powder options for our additive manufacturing technologies,” says Ric Fulop, CEO of Desktop Metal. “Having a qualified 100% reclaimed metal powder from Continuum Powders is just a first step in what we hope is a long line of recycled, eco-conscious materials that offer a significant return on investment.”

Continuum Powders is a producer of high-performance, sustainable metal powders, and its Greyhound M2P technology is a single-step process which can convert metal by-products into recycled powders for manufacturing. A portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specialising in industrial decarbonisation investments, Continuum’s platform is said to deliver high-quality spherical metal powders while contributing to decarbonisation and sustainability. Earlier this year, it became the first 100% recycled metal powder provider to have an alloy qualified for use on Velo3D's Sapphire 3D printers, and last month was named by Knust-Godwin as its exclusive metal powders provider for a project supporting a large oil and gas customer.

“The fact that we’re seeing reclaimed metal powders validated by Desktop Metal, along with other leading AM OEMs, signals that these materials are now a proven resource for manufacturers,” says Continuum Powders’ CEO Rob Higby. “Use of recycled powders can shorten supply chains, reduce costs and support corporate goals for carbon footprint reduction.”