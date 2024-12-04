Curtiss-Wright delivers 3D printed impeller for installation on US Navy vessel in partnership with Sintavia

Curtiss-Wright's EMS division has delivered the first submarine component with an additive manufactured impeller for installation on a US Navy vessel.

The company worked with Sintavia to develop, manufacture, test and supply the component, which was assemble into the pump and tested at Curtiss-Wright's Bethlehem, PA facility.

Curtiss-Wright expects the use of metal additive manufacturing to help them provide reliable and high-quality domestic source of manufacture, while also enabling shorter lead times, lower risk in performance and improved delivery to better meet the needs of the US Navy.

“Sintavia has proven to be an invaluable industry partner, and we are excited about the opportunity to further solidify our partnership by increasing the number of additively manufactured parts for this application and other critical naval defence components,” said David Micha, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of the EMS Division. “In addition, we are proud to be providing the first critical service equipment utilizing an additively manufactured component to the U.S. Navy’s submarine program and look forward to expanding these capabilities in the future to more efficiently serve our customer.”

“We would like to thank both Curtiss-Wright and BPMI for the opportunity to leverage Sintavia’s additive technology in the production of this critical component,” added Lindsay Lewis, Sintavia’s Corporate Vice President. “Leading-edge manufacturing processes such as AM will continue to be key differentiators in developing superior defence components in the years to come.”

Curtiss-Wright’s Engineered Pump Division business unit, part of Curtiss-Wright’s EMS division, and its predecessor companies have provided naval and maritime technological expertise and products since 1847. Today, EPD is a leading supplier of pumps and components that meet demanding and mission critical requirements for the world’s surface and submerged naval fleets. EPD also provides a wide range of spare and replacement parts, composite pump components, and support services for complete overhaul, upgrade, and in-field expertise.