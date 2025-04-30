DEEP Manufacturing introduces large-format, six-arm metal additive manufacturing system, HexBot

× Expand DEEP Manufacturing HexBot

DEEP Manufacturing has unveiled the HexBot, a Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) system that’s aiming to ‘push the boundaries’ of metal part production for the energy, offshore, and maritime sectors.

The Bristol, UK-based company says the WAAM system features six robotic arms which can operate independently to build metal parts up to 3.2 meters in height and 3 metres diameter, or up to 6.2 metres with the full the full six-arm configuration.

CEO Peter Richards said in a press release: "HexBot pushes the boundaries of what's possible in ultra large-scale additive manufacturing, offering speed, scale, and customisation on a level never achieved before.

"This is a uniquely capable system backed by our world-class technical expertise - one that’s not only delivering on DEEP’s vision but also contributing to the advancement of manufacturing as a whole."

DEEP Manufacturing is a division of DEEP, a company developing next-generation underwater pressure vessels for subsea human habitats. The company says it initially invested in WAAM to support its internal manufacturing needs, recognising its potential for complex large-scale structural parts for offshore wind platforms, subsea energy infrastructure, and shipbuilding applications. Its UK Advanced Manufacturing Centre is now thought to contain one of the biggest concentrations of WAAM systems in the world. While the division only officially launched in January, it has since expanded its WAAM offering to external clients across offshore, maritime, energy, and aviation sectors, and it is also in discussions with UK and US-based partners regarding Joint Industry Projects (JIPs) to accelerate WAAM adoption and the creation of industry standards. DEEP Manufacturing has already secured DNV approval in principle (AiP) for its use of WAAM in the production of steel for pressure vessels for human occupancy.

Richards continued: "It’s a challenging and uncertain time for many industries, but advances in technology - particularly additive manufacturing, and more specifically WAAM - have the potential to empower companies not just to survive, but to thrive in difficult conditions."