Desktop Metal announces installations of metal AM machines surpasses 1,100 units worldwide

Desktop Metal announced on December 6 that the number of installations of its additive manufacturing systems for metal parts has surpassed 1,100 units worldwide.

According to the company, over 80% of its installed systems worldwide are direct metal 3D printing systems.

The company says among sand systems, which are used for the final production of digital metal castings, more than half of the installed systems are now located at multi-system sites dedicated to high-throughput mass production applications. According to Desktop Metal, a significant number of metal binder jet systems are also being used to print technical ceramics, most often silicon carbide.

“As the highest throughput process in 3D printing, binder jetting is the additive manufacturing technology that will truly take the industry into mass production at high volumes,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Our 3D printing systems are already being used to manufacture powertrain components, automotive interiors, oil and gas, food processing equipment, hydraulics and some of the most advanced aerospace and nuclear parts.”

Binder jet 3D printing is one of the seven additive manufacturing processes recognised by ASTM. Desktop Metal claims to offer the world’s leading portfolio of binder jet 3D printing systems, backed by one of the most experienced binder jet teams in the industry.

An open house to showcase the company’s Production System P-50 will be held on Wednesday January 25, with manufacturers interested in adopting the technology in attendance.

In late November, Desktop Metal announced that it had received a 9 million USD order from a major German automotive manufacturer for its binder jet systems, less than 12 months after receiving a 7.9 million USD order from the same company.

