Desktop Metal introduces IN625 material on Studio System 2 3D printer

× Expand Desktop Metal IN625

Desktop Metal has qualified nickel alloy Inconel 625 for 3D printing on its Studio System 2 machine, which prints and sinters parts in a two-step process.

With this announcement, the Desktop Metal Studio System platform now offers a total of eight materials. Alongside the IN625, system users can now print titanium alloy Ti6AI4V (Ti64), copper, 4140 chromoly steel, two tool steels (H13 and D2), and two stainless steels (17-4PH and 316L).

“The Studio System 2, which features our streamlined and easy-to-use two-step process, remains the most flexible metal 3D printer in its class,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.

Fulop added: “It’s never been more important for manufacturers to have the agility of on-site, on-demand metal production, and the Studio System is a perfect gateway into metal 3D printing for production. Adding IN625 to the portfolio only amplifies the flexibility of this proven system.”

IN625 is a high-performance nickel alloy known for high levels of strength, temperature resistance and corrosion resistance, making it a popular material choice for applications in the aerospace, chemical processing and offshore energy industries.

Due to the strength of IN625, it can potentially be a difficult and expensive material to make into complex shapes, typically requiring a skilled machinist and special CNC cutting tools, strategies and coolants to shape.

Inconel stock often causes tools to be broken or deformed when being milled. This happens when the outer layer hardens too quickly in response to machining.

The Studio System 2 is an office-friendly additive manufacturing system that leverages Desktop Metal’s proprietary Bound Metal Deposition (BMD) technology to produce parts. The almost hands-free experience provided by the two-step process that eliminates loose powders and dangerous lasers.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.