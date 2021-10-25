Desktop Metal qualifies 420 stainless steel for Production System

× Expand Desktop Metal Valve nozzle adapters.

Desktop Metal has qualified Grade 420 stainless steel (420 SS) for use on its Production System metal 3D printing platform.

It comes just a couple of weeks after the company qualified nickel alloy IN625 for the Production System and also follows recent launches of Ti64 for its Studio System 2 and 316L stainless steel for its Shop System. Enabling the 3D printing of 420 stainless steel on the Production System, Desktop Metal believes users will be able to mass produce high-strength end-use parts in industries like medical, aerospace and consumer products.

The 420 SS material is a martensitic heat-treatable stainless steel that boasts high strength, hardness and corrosion resistance to the atmosphere, foods, fresh water and mild acids when in a fully hardened condition. It is frequently used surgical and dental instruments, ball bearings, pump and valve components, hand tools and high-end cutlery. Desktop Metal has also tested the material on the additive manufacture of an aerospace valve nozzle adapter, a medical locking articulation bar and twin screw extruder mixing elements.

“Engineers continue to seek out metal additive manufacturing as a leading option to drive innovation in design and manufacturing,” commented Desktop Metal co-founder and CTO Jonah Myerberg. “We believe our qualification of 420 SS and other high-strength alloys will accelerate the deployment of our AM 2.0 solutions among customers looking to successfully mass produce critical parts at scale.”

The 420 SS material joins the 4140 low-alloy steel, 17-4PH stainless steel, 316L stainless steel and the nickel alloy IN625 in the Production System materials portfolio, while several customer-qualified materials are also supported by the machine. Desktop Metal has also said it plans to launch additional stainless steels, tool steels, superalloys and copper materials to its portfolio.

