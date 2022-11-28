Desktop Metal receives $9 Million order from major German automaker for its binder jet systems

× Expand Desktop Metal Production Desktop Metal systems

Desktop Metal has announced that the company has received a 9 million USD order from a major German automaker for its binder jet additive manufacturing systems that are to be used for mass production of powertrain components.

Despite not naming the company, Desktop Metal did state that this is the second order from the same automaker in less than 12 months, bringing the total amount of production additive manufacturing systems ordered to support digitally casted powertrain components for a popular car line to 16.9 million USD.

“The additive manufacturing industry continues to grow for mass production applications, with the most innovative companies in the world leading the way,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Our team is working with a significant number of global automotive OEMs to expand adoption of our differentiated AM technologies for end-use car components, and this most recent order further demonstrates our customer’s success changing the way they make products and supports Team DM’s vision for Additive Manufacturing 2.0.”

The unnamed manufacturer sits alongside automotive companies such as BMW and Ford Motor Company on the list of Desktop Metal customers.

Recently, Desktop Metal announced a partnership with Siemens aimed at accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing for production applications, with a focus on the world’s largest manufacturers.

Desktop Metal also recently launched the new Shop System Forust Edition in late October, with the machine debuting at Formnext 2022 in Frankfurt a few weeks later. This new system is a platform that enables additive manufacturing of end-use wood parts using upcycled sawdust according to the company.

