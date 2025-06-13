Divergent DAPS technology to support US Air Force’s $46 Billion EWAAC Program

Divergent Technologies, Inc. has been selected as part of the U.S. Air Force’s Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC) $46 billion Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle, designed to accelerate the development and fielding of advanced weapon systems.

Divergent has been enlisted to apply its proprietary Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS) to support next-generation aerospace and defence technologies, focusing on delivering mission-critical subsystems and components that meet stringent performance, reliability, and survivability requirements.

“EWAAC is built to move quickly from concept to fielded system. DAPS enables that pace due to its fully integrated system that utilises end-to-end production of advanced systems. It can produce systems faster, leaner, and with more flexibly than traditional defence manufacturing,” said Lukas Czinger, President & CEO of Divergent.

Divergent's DAPS system is an end-to-end engineering and manufacturing platform that integrates AI-driven design, additive manufacturing, and universal robotic assembly to manufacture structures with higher performance, speed, and scalability than conventional manufacturing systems. The system brings a unique capability to conduct rapid R&D on both new and modified legacy weapon systems, allowing for faster design and production of higher-performing munitions, delivering clean-sheet designs through to flight-test-ready prototypes in a matter of months.

This selection is thought to reflects Divergent’s growing role in the defence sector. After introducing its own hypercar concept, Divergent’s technology has primarily been deployed in the automotive sector, having been used by the likes of McLaren to build parts for its W1 supercar and Aston Martin to additively manufacture the rear subframe for its DBR22 concept vehicle.