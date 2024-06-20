DMG MORI introduces next gen LASERTEC quad laser metal 3D printer

× Expand DMG MORI LASERTEC 30 SLM 3rd Gen

DMG MORI has unveiled the latest iteration of its metal additive manufacturing (AM) technology with the LASERTEC 30 SLM 3rd Gen.

The machining company's DMG MORI Additive GmbH business describes the selective laser melting system as a 'new benchmark for robustness and repeatability' built on 'the same material and design principles' used on most DMG MORI milling and turning machines.

The LASERTEC 30 SLM 3rd Gen is offered as a single, dual or quad laser system with full overlap, and bi-directional recoating with collision protection system. The machine offers a working area of the 325 x 325 x 400 mm and features a removable build container to reduce changeover time between jobs.

The machine operates on a closed material cycle via its a self-contained automated rePLUG powder module. DMG MORI said this enables fast, contamination-free material changeovers and a safer working environment. Its automated powder handling capabilities include integrated powder-recycling, and integrated sieving and drying functionalities under an inert gas atmosphere. Users can also install the optional rePLUG FLEX, an additional powder module developed for material and process parameter development. DMG MORI believes the LASERTEC 30 SLM 3rd Gen to be 'the quickest machine to change between materials on the market.'

Additional features include a 'floating process chamber', which is free to expand in all directions during temperature variations to compensate for thermal shift, and active temperature compensation for z-axis positioning to ensure part accuracy. DMG MORI also believes the machine's thermosymmetric casting frame is a first for the AM industry, ensuring further rigidity and predictability.

The machine employs DMG MORI's CELOS X operating environment with easyAM to provide users with guided workflows and easy integration with a range of interfaces. It also offers a maintenance app for active assistance through regular machine servicing tasks.

In a statement introducing the new machine, the company said: "With its advanced laser machining technology and innovative features, the LASERTEC 30 SLM 3rd Gen pushes the boundaries of additive manufacturing technologies, making it ideal for producing high-quality and complex parts."

The manufacturer has been active in additive manufacturing capabilities for over a decade following the launch of its first hybrid AM systems. DMG MORI launched its second generation dual laser LASERTEC 30 SLM in 2020.

Nils Niemeyer, General Manager at DMG MORI will feature as part of RAPID + TCT’s Executive Perspectives Keynote Series on June 25-17th in Los Angeles, California. Register for you ticket here.