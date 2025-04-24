DN Solutions launches first metal additive manufacturing system

× Expand DN Solutions DLX 450 at DIMF 2025

South Korean machine tool manufacturer DN Solutions has announced its first foray into the metal additive manufacturing (AM) sector.

The company, which is one of the world’s largest providers of CNC machinery, has launched its own series of laser powder bed fusion metal 3D printers under the name, DLX. The launch took place at earlier this month at its DIMF 2025 (DN Solutions International Machine Tool Fair) open house event in Busan and Changwon, which presented over 50 machines, including what DN has described as its 'flagship' metal AM product, the DLX 450.

The DLX 450 is compatible with up to four 500w-1kw lasers and is capable of printing aluminium alloy, Inconel, and titanium parts of up to 450 × 450 × 450 mm with a layer thicknesses of 30–90 μm. The hardware is being supported by a proprietary AM software suite, which is said to include tools that can help identify AM-suitable components and costs, alongside support structure optimisation and deformation simulation features.

“Over the past five decades, DN Solutions has supplied more than 290,000 machine tools across the globe. This enduring trust from our customers inspires us to evolve beyond traditional machine tools and deliver comprehensive solutions that advance the entire manufacturing process—through automation platforms and metal additive manufacturing technologies designed for today’s industries.” said Wonjong Kim, CEO of DN Solutions. “Metal additive manufacturing offers vast potential. It reduces post-processing and enables the production of complex geometries that cannot be achieved through conventional machining. By 2030, we are committed to maximising the synergy between additive and subtractive manufacturing technologies.”

DN Solutions says it has proved out its own technology with the redesign and printing of a spindle cylinder front cap for its multitasking machine, which is said to have resulted in a 20% performance gain due to internal structure improvements and a simplified assembly. The company has also announced the launch of an Additive Manufacturing Solution Center (ASC) in Germany, with additional locations planned for South Korea and the United States to support AM part design, process optimization, prototyping, and production.