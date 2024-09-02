Domin installs RenAM 500Q Ultra 3D printer

× Expand Renishaw/Domin RenAM 500Q Ultra

Domin has taken delivery of a RenAM 500Q Ultra metal additive manufacturing system from Renishaw to increase production of its high-performance hydraulic valves.

The company has been using Renishaw’s metal 3D printing technology for several years and says the new system, installed at its new Technology Centre near Bristol, UK, will support growing market demand for its servo proportional hydraulic valves used across automotive, aerospace and manufacturing industries.

"The installation of a new Renishaw 500Q Ultra marks another exciting milestone in Domin's growth journey," said Marcus Pont, Chief Executive and co-founder of Domin. "This state-of-the-art technology will further enhance our manufacturing capabilities, allowing us to deliver even greater value to our customers. Our continued partnership with Renishaw is an example of our commitment to innovation and operational excellence."

Domin’s products leverage complex geometries with internal features that are not possible with traditional subtractive manufacturing methods. The company originally purchased a Renishaw RenAM 500Q system in 2023 but the new RenAM 500Q Ultra, equipped with Renishaw's patented TEMPUS technology, is expected to help the manufacturer maintain low production turnaround times to match increasing demand.

“We're very pleased to have installed this RenAM 500Q Ultra system to enable Domin to supercharge their production,” said Josh Whitmore, Senior Technical Sales Engineer at Renishaw. “Our systems are designed and manufactured in the UK, and to sell to a UK volume producer of AM parts is a great result for UK plc and our wider manufacturing ecosystem.”

Renishaw’s TEMPUS technology, launched last year, is said to cut AM production times by up to 50%. Powered by a new scanning algorithm that allows lasers inside the RenAM 500 system to fire while the powder recoater is moving, TEMPUS technology is said to allow for time savings of up to nine seconds per layer.