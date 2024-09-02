Dutch service provider K3D places order for two Additive Industries MetalFab 300 Flex machines

× Expand Additive Industries Additive Industries MetalFab 300 Flex Additive Industries MetalFab 300 Flex.

K3D has placed an order for two Additive Industries MetalFab 300 Flex 3D printing systems.

K3D, a subsidiary of Royal Kaak, has become the international launch customer of the MetalFab 300 Flex machines, which was launched earlier this year at RAPID + TCT.

Additive Industries has designed the MetalFab 300 Flex to enable the 3D printing of parts in a variety of sizes – ‘without the initial capital expense and ongoing depreciation of a large-frame system’ – with users also able to expand the scan field or add two addition lasers as their utilisation of the machine grows. The machine’s standard build area is 11.81 x 11.81 x 15.75 inches, but users are able to expand it to the larger 16.54 x 16.54 x 15.75 configuration via a monthly or lifetime licence. K3D says this feature will allow it to meet customer demands without having to turn away business or utilise sub-contractors.

The company is already an Additive Industries customer, having integrated a MetalFab system back in 2016 to serve the food industry with ‘specialised products.’ As K3D looks to enhance the services it provides to the food sector, as well as the aerospace, automotive, tooling, energy and defence industries, it has sought to make a strategic investment in the MetalFab 300 Flex. K3D will process 316L stainless steel and Ti6Al4V on the two machines.

“We are very pleased to be the launching customer for the MetalFab 300 Flex,” said Luuk Wissink, CEO of K3D. “This new business model approach from Additive Industries enables us to invest our capital in smaller increments, reducing our financial, commercial and operational risks. The ability to expand our capacity sand manage our footprint as our business grows is crucial, and the MetalFab 300 Flex provides the perfect solution.”

“We are delighted to partner with K3D as our launch customer for the MetalFab 300 Flex,” added Mark Massey, Additive Industries CEO. “Their decision to invest in our latest system highlights their confidence in our technology and their forward-thinking approach to business growth. The flexibility and scalability of the MetalFab 300 Flex will support K3D in meeting their expanding production demands while managing financial risk effectively.”