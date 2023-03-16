Dyndrite joins ASTM collaborative effort for additive manufacturing consistency

Dyndrite has announced it has joined the ASTM International Consortium for Materials Data and Standardisation (CMDS) initiative, which is being run through the ASTM Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE).

Dyndrite will collaborate with industry members chartered to standardise the requirements for AM materials data generation and create and manage shared high pedigree ‘reference’ datasets. ASTM says the aim of the initiative is to accelerate qualification and assist in the greater adoption of AM technologies.

Members of the consortium include AddUp, Auburn University, Boeing, Desktop Metal, EOS, Fraunhofer IAPT, GE Additive, GKN Additive amongst others.

“Dyndrite believes ‘standardisation’ is a crucial next step in the broader adoption and growth of industrial AM,” said Stephen Anderson, Head of Strategic Relationships Dyndrite. “Whoever we talk to the clarion call is clear. Our customers and partners all want to see significant acceleration of shared materials data to unlock new AM opportunities and to scale the industry. This is a ground-breaking opportunity to unleash the full power of metal 3D printing.”

Richard Huff, Director of Industry Consortia and Partnerships, ASTM said: “We are pleased that Dyndrite has decided to join the CMDS initiative and prioritise the need to standardise the data workflows needed to generate high-pedigree material data. We are excited to integrate Dyndrite’s solutions to drive consistent application of requirements and maximise efficiency of CMDS data generation activities.”

Dyndrite says it will release build recipes that demonstrate how standardised designs-of-experiments (DoE), based on ASTM data standards, can be made using Dyndrite. ASTM members will be able to use these recipes, or make their own, across all major OEM file formats according to Dyndrite.

The recipes will enable a common framework for build file generation, scan-path strategy exploration, scan-path speed and layer thickness variation, as well as methods for estimating laser loads.

“We are excited to join the ASTM Consortium for Materials Data and Standardisation, and further work with the data team,” said Steve Walton, Head of Product, Dyndrite. “We have built tools uniquely capable of ensuring quality and traceability through AM component production. This is increasingly important as the metal AM industry moves to generate foundational material data built upon the Common Data Model.

“Our work enables knowledge transfer of critical material data and pedigree needed for robust characterisation of the process-structure-property relationship. Understanding and effectively communicating this concept will greatly increase the adoption of metal AM for production applications.”

Dyndrite recently unveiled its first end-user AM application, Dyndrite Materials and Process Development for LPBF. The GPU-based 3D application was designed for materials and process engineers developing new metal alloys and parts for laser-based 3D metal printing.

The company says this application takes ‘maximum advantage’ of the features of Dyndrite’s Accelerated Computation Engine (ACE), which it says includes the ability to perform 3D geometric queries in order to detect and optimise for difficult geometric features such as domes, cantilevers, and thin walls, and the ability to speed build rates by working with large multiple layer heights and print rates.

