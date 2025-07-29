Elmet Technologies secures US patent for tungsten heavy metal alloy powder production process

Elmet Technologies, a manufacturer of tungsten and molybdenum, has been issued a US patent (No. 12,359,290) titled “Tungsten Heavy Metal Alloy Powders and Methods of Forming Them.”

The patented process leverages advanced spray drying and optional plasma densification techniques to produce highly densified composite particles that are spherical and flowable. These powder material are made up primarily of tungsten (90%), with 'carefully controlled additions' of nickel, iron, copper, cobalt or manganese.

Elmet says the material structure improves powder bed uniformity and thermal conductivity during sintering, helping to deliver parts that boast mechanical strength and precision. For that reason, the company suggests the patented process will bolster its offering to the aerospace and defence industries.

Among the other key features of the patented process are the reduced porosity and enhanced flow rate - as low as 7 seconds/50g by Hall flow method - and superior densification. Plasma-treated particles are said to reach up to 65% of theoretical density, minimising shrinkage and defects during the sintering process.

“This patent reinforces Elmet Technologies’ commitment to materials innovation,” said Michael T. Stawovy, coinventor and Director of Research & Development at Elmet Technologies. “Our approach enhances the production of tungsten heavy alloy powders with exceptional flowability and chemical uniformity – features essential to achieving repeatable, high-quality parts through additive manufacturing.”

The resulting powders, per Elmet, are well-suited for binder-jet printing and other powder-bed techniques and can enable the production of high-strength parts for 'extreme environments.'

