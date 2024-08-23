EOS adds more metal 3D printers to ASTM certification programme

× Expand EOS EOS and ASTM International add EOS M 400/EOS M 400-4 to Certification Program

Additive Minds, the additive manufacturing education and training arm of EOS, has announced the addition of more EOS metal 3D printers to the PBF-LF Machine Operator Certification programme in partnership with the ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE).

The expansion will see the EOS M 400/EOS M 400-4 metal 3D printers added to the certification programme, which was piloted with the EOS M 290 when it launched in 2022. Last year ASTM announced a number of additions to the certification including machines from Nikon SLM Solutions and 3D Systems.

The programme sets a benchmark for assessing reliable and competent operations of metal PBF-LB machines based on the joint ISO/ASTM standard (ISO/ASTM 52942:2020), and is said to ‘close the 3D printing educational gap’ by building a workforce prepared to meet today's manufacturing challenges.

The ASTM certification evaluates:

Additive Manufacturing Procedure Specification (APS)

Standard operating procedures

Machine management and build process monitoring

Post-processing optimisation

Operator maintenance of systems

Powder material family specialisations: up to (2) material groups based on user’s selection

Paul Bates, senior training & certification leader at ASTM International said: “ASTM continues its effort to support the industrialisation of additive manufacturing by offering programs such as certification. This certification allows operators of sophisticated AM machines to demonstrate expertise and stand out in the industry. The certification will emphasise your organisation’s commitment to quality and consistency using PBF-LB processes, and open doors to new production opportunities in the world of additive manufacturing.”

Fabian Alefeld, senior manager of the Additive Minds Academy and Consulting at EOS added: “We are pleased to see the Additive Manufacturing Operator Certification Program continuing to blossom. Coupled with the recent launch of our in-person Additive Minds Academy training centre, we are taking substantial steps towards closing the industrial 3D printing educational gap and building a stronger, more robust AM workforce for the future of our industry.”

Earlier this year EOS announced the launch of its 14,600-square-feet Additive Minds Academy Center in in Novi, Michigan focused on industrial 3D printing enablement, technical training and customer success. Just last month, ASTM bolstered its commitment to additive manufacturing standards development with the launch of its Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee with 23 3D printing end users.