EOS introduces EOS NickelAlloy IN718 API & EOS Nickel NiCP metal additive manufacturing materials

EOS has introduced the EOS NickelAlloy IN718 API and EOS Nickel NiCP metal additive manufacturing materials.

The company says both of the new additions to its materials portfolio deliver excellent performance and part properties.

Its NickelAlloy In718 API material is said to be ideal for high-performance oil and gas applications with API 6ACRA standard requirements. The material combines high-impact toughness at low temperatures and excellent corrosion resistance to make it suitable for high-stress oil and gas applications. EOS says the materials boasts a tensile strength of 878 MPa and 27% elongation, when combined with a specific heat treatment, meeting the requirements for API 6ACRA standardisation. Potential applications include downhole, injection and fixture, and fastener parts.

Prior to the launch of the material, EOS provided an unnamed inflow control technology organisation with access to the NickelAlloy In718 API, with the customer producing a flow module component able to meet API standardisation and high-strength performance while being subjected to the corrosive environment of oil and gas equipment.

“Additive manufacturing has previously been out of reach as a solution for demanding downhole applications due to the stringent requirements of the oil and gas industry,” said the EOS customer. “With the development of EOS NickelAlloy 718 API, we are now able to evaluate industrial 3D printing’s business case for our manufacturing needs, while ensuring all facets of part performance remain unchanged.”

EOS' Nickel NiCP material, meanwhile, is said to be ideal for semiconductor and chemical applications requiring Nickel purity thanks to its corrosion resistance and ductility properties. It has a tensile strength of 400 MPa and 49% elongation, making it suitable for applications like gas injectors and corrosion-resistant components within semiconductor capital equipment, according to EOS.

“By additively manufacturing these parts, manufacturers can maximise machine uptime and availability, which in turn increases overall throughput of the wafer fabrication process and benefits the end user’s revenue,” said Sophia Heyl, EOS Product Specialist. “Eliminating the electroplating process that generates hazardous waste offers a cleaner, more sustainable manufacturing process for the future.”

“EOS Nickel NiCP has already been successfully deployed in production settings, demonstrating its reliability and performance,” added Dr. Ankit Saharan, EOS director of metals technology. “By making it more broadly available, we continue to strengthen our engagement with the semiconductor industry and our dedication to advancing their applications through innovative materials and processes. We look forward to working with our partners to push the boundaries of what’s possible with NiCP in additive manufacturing.”

EOS NickelAlloy IN718 API is available for all metal EOS systems with standard EOS IN718 parameter processes, while EOS Nickel NiCP has been made commercially available for EOS M 290 and EOS M 400-4 systems.

