EOS launches metal additive manufacturing master class with NASA experts

× Expand EOS

EOS has launched a new metal additive manufacturing training programme in collaboration with NASA.

The industrial 3D printing company’s Additive Minds Academy arm, which provides AM education and training, has announced a Space Act Agreement with the organisation to deliver a hands-on Metal AM Master Class at EOS Technical Centre in Pflugerville, Texas this November.

The three-day class will be supervised by Dr. Paul Gradl, Principal Engineer at NASA, and Dr. Omar Mireles, Additive Manufacture R&D Engineer at Zia AM and will cover metal AM processes and post-processing techniques, including laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), directed energy disposition (DED), and other advanced methods.

Fabian Alefeld, EOS global director of business development and the Additive Minds Academy, said, “This partnership embodies the power of public-private collaboration accelerating the adoption and understanding of additive manufacturing. Through our agreement with NASA, we are delivering unparalleled access to the expertise and technologies that are shaping the future of aerospace and advanced manufacturing.”

The course is geared towards engineers, researchers, and technical professionals working in aerospace, defence, and other advanced manufacturing sectors, though no prior AM knowledge is required. The course is open to 20 participants and will include:

Overview of solid-state AM processes

Hands-on deep dives into the LPBF process chain

Theory and practical lessons learned sessions

Hands-on experience with EOS M 290, EOS M 300-4, and EOS M 400-4 systems

Build job development, post-processing, and lab testing

Earlier this year, EOS was awarded a contract to provide end-to-end laser powder bed fusion process training for suppliers to the U.S. Navy's Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) initiative in an effort to strengthen AM efficiency and bridge the maritime AM education and workforce gap.