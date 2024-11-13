EOS expands metal 3D printing materials portfolio with EOS IN738 & EOS K500 powders

Expand EOS Demonstration turbine blades additive manufactured in EOS IN738.

EOS has launched the EOS NickelAlloy In738 and EOS NickelAlloy K500 materials for its metal additive manufacturing portfolio.

The EOS IN738 and EOS K500 materials are both said to deliver 'excellent performance, part properties, and value' to a variety of industries. They will be commercially available for all EOS M 290 family platforms in December 2024 and the EOS M 400-4 in the first half 2025.

EOS IN738 is a Nickel-based material that combines high-strength and heat resistance, with a tensile strength of 1,265 MPa and 4.5% elongation. It is said to be able to withstand higher-temperature environments and exhibit low deterioration in high-stress applications like turbine blades.

Winnipeg-based Precision ADM has provided an early test case for EOS IN738, producing turbine blades for a Canadian energy customer experiencing the strain of supply chain and spare part inventory shortages. This project tested the capabilities of EOS IN138 and, the partners believe, may represent the first-known use-test of additive manufacturing in a rotating turbomachinery part.

“Because of EOS technology and EOS IN738 material, we successfully produced a turbine engine blade that achieved 110% of standard running RPM, and withstood up to 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit produced by an active turbine,” said Derek VanDenDreissche, Director of Medical and Industrial Sales and Business Development, Precision ADM.

EOS K500, meanwhile, was developed at the request of a 'major space launch organisation' and is said to be suitable for manufacturers seeking a balanced combination of strength and moderate thermal conductivity. Bridging the performance of nickel-alloys and copper-alloys, EOS says the material is ideal for space applications like thrusters and nozzles, as well as chemical processors making pumps and valves, and maritime applications.

“EOS K500 fills an important gap between two worlds of AM materials, the high mechanical strength of nickel-superalloys and the thermal conductivity of copper alloys,” said Juha Kotila, M. Sc., Business Development Manager, EOS Metal Materials. “The EOS material development team successfully created EOS K500 as a solution for space applications where both mechanical strength and thermal conductivity are needed at the same time, or in extreme conditions.”

“EOS continues to lead in providing advanced material solutions for industries using additively manufactured parts in challenging conditions,” added Hanna Pirkkalainen, Head of Product Management, EOS Metal Materials & Processes. “EOS IN738 offers a crack-free solution for high-stress, high-temperature applications, while EOS K500's combination of strength, corrosion resistance, and thermal conductivity enables its applications to perform exceptionally well in extreme temperatures. With these additions to our metal materials portfolio, we can broaden our application range and expand the reach of industrial 3D printing.”