EOS to expand assembly of M 290 metal 3D printers to Texas facility from Q1 2025

EOS plans to expand the assembly of its EOS M 290 metal additive manufacturing system to its Pflugerville, Texas facility to fulfil North American machine orders by Q1 2025.

The company, who has been manufacturing products in the United States for 14 years, will now add the assembly of the M 290 machine to its Texas site in line with US Government reshoring policy. EOS says the facility has a 'well-established' procurement process, QA process and ISO 9000 certification. Assembly of the M 290 will also continue in Germany.

With more than 2,000 units installed across the globe, the EOS M 290 is the company's most widely adopted metal additive manufacturing product, with customers applying the machine in the medical, aerospace, tooling and energy markets. Initially, the assembly at the Texas site will be specific to the EOS M 290 single laser system.

“EOS is not new to producing AM products in the U.S., we have been doing so for 14 years,” said Kent Firestone, Senior Vice President of Operations at EOS North America. “The high demand for our popular EOS M 290 – as well as governmental policies encouraging procurement of manufacturing technologies from domestic and U.S.-friendly sources – made our decision easy to expand production to our growing Texas facility.

“We already produce the INTEGRA P 450 polymer AM system in our Pflugerville facility and have been engineering and manufacturing polymer materials through our Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) group in Temple, Texas. Our years of proven quality and manufacturing expertise will help ensure we continue to meet our customers’ high expectations for both quality and performance of the EOS M 290.”

“In-region production is becoming more important to the end-users of our technology,” added Glynn Fletcher, President of EOS North America. “The ‘Texas Built’ EOS M 290 will be another step in our fulfilment of that requirement, and we plan to expand on our U.S.-based manufacturing in the next few years.”