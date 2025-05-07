EOS to provide additive manufacturing training for US Navy suppliers

× Expand EOS

EOS has been awarded a contract to provide end-to-end laser powder bed fusion process training for suppliers to the U.S. Navy's Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) initiative.

The initiative aims to strengthen additive manufacturing (AM) efficiency and bridge the maritime AM education and workforce gap.

Beginning in May 2025, the training program will take place at the Additive Minds Academy Center in Novi, Michigan, and combines online coursework with hands-on experience to 'equip MIB suppliers with critical skills' in AM software, LPBF system operation, and ASTM machine certifications free of charge.

All courses are set to be led by EOS and ASTM certified Additive Minds Academy trainers. Upon completion, participants will earn industry-recognised certifications for metal AM data preparation and metal machine operation, certified by ASTM.

According to an EOS press release, the EOS Additive Minds Academy training courses will include certifications for data preparation and machine operation, as well system operator training, all for metal laser powder bed fusion systems

"This program helps the U.S. Navy offer suppliers skilled personnel trained in new technologies like laser powder bed fusion, which will enable us to quickly fill critical component gaps that our traditional manufacturing base can't provide in a timely fashion," said Dr. Justin Rettaliata, MIB Program Additive Manufacturing Lead. "Through initiatives like this, the MIB Program is advancing more agile and responsive manufacturing technologies in the U.S. Navy's supply chain to quickly produce parts."

"In recent years, the imperative for faster, more adaptable manufacturing processes to meet the U.S. Navy’s production objectives has become increasingly evident," added Fabian Alefeld, Director of Business Development and Additive Minds Academy at EOS. "Bridging this manufacturing gap demands innovative thinking, advanced technologies, and – most critically, a skilled workforce equipped to leverage these new tools effectively. We are honoured to provide the training and education essential for the MIB and the U.S. Navy to successfully integrate additive manufacturing into their broader operational framework."