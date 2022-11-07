EPLUS 3D launches nine-laser metal 3D printer

EPLUS 3D

EPLUS 3D has announced the launch of a nine-laser metal additive manufacturing system with three machine orders already confirmed with an unnamed aerospace company.

The EP-M1250 features a 1258 x 1258 x 1350 mm build volume which EPLUS believes ‘increases the potential for multi-metre metallic part development greatly’, while also offering advances in productivity and reliability.

EPLUS’ latest machine is compatible with titanium, aluminium, maraging steel and stainless steel, as well as nickel-based and chrome cobalt alloys. With these materials, EPLUS is expecting the EP-M1250 to be able to deliver large-size, high-precision and high-performance parts within the aerospace, aviation, automotive and machinery industries. Sample parts printed by EPLUS include a rocket engine nozzle expansion section printed in stainless steel in 160 hours, and a rocket compartment printed in In718 in a size of 630 x 630 x 1100 mm.

Among the key capabilities of the EP-M1250 are its optimised gas flow which sees the efficient removal of smoke and splashes, while also achieving uniform and consistent full size printing, as well as a build rate of up to 240 cm3/hour. EPLUS 3D also reports densities of up to 99.9% and <5% deviation in mechanical properties.

The company believes the introduction of the EP-M1250 is ‘the ideal 3D printing option’ for new and repaired metal components that require high structural integrity at an effective cost. It will exhibit a range of parts produced with the nine-laser machine at the upcoming Formnext event in Hall 12.0, Stand E22.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from PepsiCo, Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.