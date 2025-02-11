Eplus3D brings metal 3D printers to UK market with AM Futures

× Expand Eplus3D Eplus3D EP-1550

Eplus3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology is being expanded to the UK market with AM Futures as its UK representative.

The AM equipment provider, which already supplies hardware from Caracol and 3ntr, is said to be working with the Chinese 3D printer manufacturer to offer customised metal powder bed fusion systems to UK customers.

Nigel Robinson, Founder and Director at AM Futures, commented: “When it comes to AM, quality and reliability should be a given. As the industry has expanded and technology evolved, we see more customers seeking greater value in the supply chain to achieve the best possible ‘piece part price’. Eplus3D is now offering the step change required.”

Eplus3D offers scalable metal AM systems, with large build volumes up to 2050 x 2050 x 2000 mm and multi-laser configurations – most notable, its EP-M2050, launched during last year’s TCT Asia event, which can be extended to accommodate up to 64 lasers. The company says it has installed over 100 systems in Europe so far, and more than 100 of its large-format systems, including 40 ‘super-meter’ systems – those with a build volume exceeding the 1-meter mark across all X, Y and Z axes – worldwide.

Martin Bizot, Account Manager at Eplus3D Tech GmbH, described the UK as a “highly advanced market in metal additive manufacturing” and believes the partnership will help to “unlock new opportunities and push the boundaries of metal AM production.”

