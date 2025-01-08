Eplus3D ships 100+ large-format metal 3D printers

× Expand Eplus3D Eplus3D EP-1550

Eplus3D says its has now delivered over 100 of its large-format metal additive manufacturing systems.

The Chinese 3D printer manufacturer claims each of the so-called ‘super-meter’ machines sold features a build size of at least one metre in one axis, with more than 40 systems exceeding the one metre mark across all X, Y and Z axes.

Eplus3D has made a name for itself in pushing the boundaries of metal additive manufacturing build volumes and multi-laser technology. Its EP-M1550 is a 16-laser metal powder bed fusion system, which can be upgraded to fit 25 lasers, and features a 1558 x 1558 x 1200 mm build plate, with the option of extending the height to 2000 mm, while its EP-M2050, launched during last year’s TCT Asia event, is a 36-laser platform which can be extended to accommodate 49 or 64 lasers, and a build envelope that can be maxed out to 2050 x 2050 x 2000 mm.

The company says its machines have been built to manufacture large and complex structural components for industries such as aerospace and energy, in addition to the mass production of industrial applications in automotive, mould making and electronics. Last year, Eplus3D announced a partnership with dental alloys specialist Scheftner GmbH to help ‘reshape’ the dental and metal additive manufacturing industries, while back in November, its large-format EP650-1600 technology was used to manufacture a 1.3 metre-tall rocket engine, believed to be the world’s largest single piece 3D printed rocket thruster, in partnership with computational engineering firm Leap 71. On a much smaller scale, its technology was previously used in production of Honor's Magic V2 foldable phone, which features 3D printed titanium alloy parts.