Eplus3D demonstrates large-format copper 3D printing developments at TCT Asia

After taking the lead in the multi-laser metal 3D printing race at last year’s TCT Asia – 64 lasers on board its EP-M2050 system – Eplus3D has introduced a different kind of multi-laser development at the 2025 edition of the Shanghai event.

The Chinese metal additive manufacturing (AM) OEM has demonstrated its copper and copper alloy 3D printing on the show floor, claiming it has overcome the challenges associated with copper’s low absorption and high reflectivity for red laser-powered powder bed fusion.

Eplus3D says it has managed to achieve the milestone without any hardware upgrades but rather through process optimisations which have validated the mechanical properties of copper-chromium-zirconium (C18150) for part stability and long-cycle reliability. The company claims its copper parts can reach a density of 99.97%.

Eplus3D has made a name for itself in pushing the boundaries of build volumes and multi-laser technology, with recent launches including the aforementioned 2050 x 2050 x 2000 mm volume EP-M2050 and 16-laser EP-M1550, which can be upgraded to fit 25 lasers and features a 1558 x 1558 x 1200 mm build plate, with the option to extend to 2000 mm. In January, Eplus3D reported it had delivered over 100 of its so-called ‘super-meter’ metal 3D printers, including over 40 systems with a build size exceeding the one metre mark across all X, Y and Z axes. The company also recently announced its expansion into the UK market in partnership with hardware supplier AM Futures.

TCT Asia has become a key platform for metal additive manufacturing launches from Chinese OEMs. This year is no different as Farsoon Technologies debuts its 32-laser FS1521M-U system and Beam Shaping Technology alongside metal launches from companies such as Hunan Vanguard Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Addireen Technologies and FastForm Technology Co., Ltd.