European Space Agency to test Incus metal 3D printing tech in micro-gravity environment

Lithography-based metal 3D printing company Incus is working with the European Space Agency (ESA), OHB System AG and Lithoz GmbH to develop and test 3D printing in a micro-gravity environment.

Incus, who started ramping up the production of its Hammer Lab35 3D printer earlier this year, was spun out of Lithoz in 2019 to bring to market its metal additive manufacturing technology. Its Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing (LMM) technology, which processes photopolymer resin filled with metal powder, will be used in an 18-month project to assess the feasibility of processing scrap metals available on the Moon’s surface to produce high-quality parts in a zero-waste process.

The Incus LMM process is said to be capable of producing parts with excellent surface aesthetics and similar material properties to Metal Injection Moulding. Experts from the ESA believe this technology could help address the challenges around ensuring a constant supply of goods routinely faced by lunar stations Since long-term missions need to be self-sufficient, there is great interest in the potential of 3D printing to supply research materials and spare parts on board and on demand to reduce costs and the volume of cargo missions from Earth. LMM is said to be able to produce spare parts from recycled material waste, which the ESA has shown great interest in.

Incus’ technology, unlike direct metal laser 3D printing processes, uses a paste or suspension as feedstock and does not rely on the use of gas-atomised powders or support structures, enhancing operator safety. Throughout the 18-month project, the constraints of the space environment – such as the potential contamination of the metal powder with lunar dust – will be assessed, as will the influence of impurities on the sintering and the result of the final microstructure to optimise binder quantity and type. The development of a sustainable manufacturing chain in space will also be explored.

“We at Incus are excited to be a part of a project that will test the capabilities of our LMM technology for use in space,” commented Dr Gerald Mitteramskogler. “Our solution could be a great fit to meet the challenging requirements of producing parts in such an environment.”

“Lithographic techniques such as the ones developed by Incus and Lithoz allow the combination of high precision 3D printing with high-performance metals and ceramics, while still remaining extremely resource-efficient,” added Dr Martin Schwentenwein, Head of Material Development at Lithoz. “While these concepts have been successfully demonstrated on Earth, the activities of such projects are crucial for filling technological gaps and enabling the implementation of additive manufacturing in a space environment.”

“Out-of-Earth manufacturing is a very interesting topic that is being investigated by the European Space Agency with great effort,” offered Dr Martina Meisnar, Materials and Processes at ESA. “The goal is to refine these manufacturing concepts towards demonstration on Earth and ultimately for implementation in space.”

