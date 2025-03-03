FAA certifies GE Aerospace’s 3D printed Catalyst turboprop engine

× Expand GE Aerospace GE Aerospace-Catalyst-advanced-turboprop-engine Catalyst Advanced Turboprop Engine

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified GE Aerospace’s Catalyst turboprop engine.

Catalyst, which features several 3D printed components, is described as the ‘first new centreline, clean-sheet advanced turboprop of the 21st century’ and is said to deliver 18% better fuel consumption and up to 10% higher cruise power, compared to its competitors, owed to a 16:1 overall pressure ratio. It’s also the first to achieve the certification under the FAA’s updated standards, which includes over 20 new requirements, and underwent over 8,000 hours of testing with more than 23 engines and 190 components.

Riccardo Procacci, President and CEO, Propulsion and Additive Technologies at GE Aerospace said, "The certification of the Catalyst engine is a significant milestone for our company and a proud moment for all our team members who have dedicated their efforts to the design, development, and testing of this brand-new European turboprop engine. We are now fully committed to supporting the production ramp-up of the engine towards the entry into service in support of our customers."

GE Aerospace’s is responsible for one of the most renowned production additive manufacturing applications to date, the LEAP fuel nozzle. In 2019, GE Aerospace claimed that the Catalyst would be the first turboprop engine in the world to be made up of nearly 30 percent internal metal 3D printed parts with more than 800 conventionally manufactured parts reportedly reduced to 12 using additive manufacturing. Among the parts printed are an advanced turboprop fuel heater, exhaust case and C Sump component. The engine is being manufactured at multiple European sites across Czech Republic, Poland, Germany and Avio Aero in Italy,

Paul Corkery, Catalyst General Manager at Avio Aero said, "Catalyst has been through a rigorous certification and testing process. We are pleased with the performance of the engine throughout its ground and flight test campaigns, and we remain fully focused on supporting Textron Aviation as they complete the certification process and prepare for entry into service of the Beechcraft Denali."