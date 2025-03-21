United Performance Metals acquires ultrasonic additive manufacturing firm Fabrisonic

Fabrisonic has been acquired by United Performance Metals (UPM), a global provider of specialty metals solutions.

In a press release, UPM described the move as a significant milestone which will bolster its advanced manufacturing technology capabilities in industries such as aerospace, defense, space, medical and power generation.

Fabrisonic developed a metal additive manufacturing technology which uses sound vibrations to weld together layers of metal into solid components without the need for melting. Combining additive and subtractive manufacturing, parts are then finished with CNC machining. Its Ultrasonic Additive Manufacturing (UAM) process allows for dissimilar metals to be fused together from common feedstock, opening up opportunities for the manufacture of complex parts, particularly applications in heat exchanger and thermal management, as demonstrated by NASA JPL, which used UAM to combine aluminium and copper for its 3D printed CubeSat radiator.

Fabrisonic operates out of Columbus, Ohio and will join UPM under its specialty processing facilities which include Precision Thin Strip in Wallingford, CT, UPM Advanced Solutions in Cincinnati, OH, and Precision Cold Saw Cutting and Grinding in Oakland, CA.

Henry Cialone, Fabrisonic’s Board Chairman and CEO of EWI, Fabrisonic’s former parent company, said the acquisition “opens up new opportunities” for Fabrisonic and its customers.

Jason Riley, General Manager of Fabrisonic noted the “greater resources and expanded capabilities” that will now be available to the company, adding, “This will allow us to increase our market reach and continue to bring novel solutions to our customers. Kudos to our incredible team of engineers, both past and present, for getting us to this point.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fabrisonic to the United Performance Metals family,” said Peter Neuberger, President and CEO of United Performance Metals. “Their cutting-edge technology and expertise will significantly bolster our capabilities to create unique materials to support our innovative manufacturing customers.”

Last August, former Fabrisonic President and CEO Mark Norfolk announced his departure from the company he founded under EWI back in 2011. Jason Riley took over as CEO in September after serving as Fabrisonic’s Chief Operating Officer since 2021.