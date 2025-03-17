Farsoon debuts 32-laser FS1521M-U metal 3D printer at TCT Asia 2025

× Expand TCT Asia Farsoon at TCT Asia 2025

Farsoon Technologies has debuted an updated version of its FS1521M metal 3D printer with the launch of the 32-laser FS1521M-U at TCT Asia 2025.

The technology, which was first presented at the Shanghai additive manufacturing event in 2023, can now be configured to double the laser capacity with 32 × 500W fiber lasers, promising greater speeds and cost-effectiveness.

The FS1521M-U is geared towards growing demand for the production of large metal 3D printed parts and features a huge 1530mm × 1530mm × 1650mm cylinder build volume (or 3,862 Liters).

The trend for more lasers has been led by China-based industrial 3D printing companies over the last five years, with companies such as Eplus3D equipping their powder bed fusion systems with a staggering 64 lasers in a bid to boost productivity. While Farsoon has been very much in that race with the launch of its 12- and 16-laser systems, its most recent launch, the FS191M, was a more compact metal 3D printer offering aimed at smaller users working on early-stage projects and low-volume manufacturing.

The Chinese additive manufacturing company says it's ensuring the increased laser capacity on board this latest machine also delivers on quality and has equipped the FS1521M-U with advanced multi-laser overlap algorithms to ensure consistent mechanical properties across the entire build. It also features four overflow/recycling powder hoppers and can support up to 4 powder recycling units to accommodate the larger build capacity. Dual powder cartridge design and parallel dual powder conveying units are said to have been developed to ensure robust powder supply for large-scale parts.

In a press release, the OEM described the updated FS1521M series as 'a significant milestone in large-scale industrial metal 3D printing, combining large-format scalability, high-speed multi-laser efficiency, and enhanced cost-performance solutions.'

Visitors to TCT Asia this week can find out more on Booth 7F05, Hall 7.1, at the Shanghai NECC from 17-19th March.