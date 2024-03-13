Farsoon introduces FS721M-8-CAMS metal 3D printing solution

× Expand Farsoon

Farsoon has introduced the FS721M-8-CAMS eight-laser metal additive manufacturing system.

Powered by its Continuous Additive Manufacturing Solution (CAMS) concept integration, the FS721M-8-CAMS has been designed to ‘open up the potential’ for ‘true series production and increased automation.’

The FS721M-8-CAMS has an expanded rectangular build cylinder of 720 x 420 x 390 mm, eight fibre lasers, and a productivity rate of 300cm3/h. Farsoon has also equipped the machine with an internal conveyor system and an exchangeable cartridge capability that allows for quick transfer of completed builds, meaning the machine can swiftly move onto the next print job while the breakout process for the first build is conducted in parallel.

In the development of the machine, Farsoon says it has also engineered features that enable ‘enhanced part quality and repeatability’, with high-performance digital optics, customised multi-laser scanning strategies and process parameters to deliver higher productivity and uniform performance in overlapping zones integrated into the system. An advanced multi-laser calibration tool is also offered for overlap calibration, while a new recoater design helps to improve the powder surface flatness and consistency throughout the build area.

Additional capabilities of the FS721M-8-CAMS include an advanced closed loop powder handling system, which integrates multiple powder processes – such as powder recycling, storage, sieving and new powder supply – under a fully enclosed inert environment. Farsoon has also integrated a permanent filtration module to reduce operational cost and increase operational safety.

As with all Farsoon 3D printers, the FS721M-8-CAMS is supported by Farsoon’s MakeStar software, which offers build process control and real-time monitoring of the build environment. Monitoring of the build process is supplemented by in-chamber cameras that record each layer.