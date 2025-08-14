Stark Future and Farsoon complete series production of 1,000 titanium 3D printed parts

× Expand Farsoon

Farsoon has announced the completion of a project with Stark Future S.L., a Spanish manufacturer of electric off-road motorcycles, which has resulted in the production of over 1,000 titanium 3D printed parts.

The collaborative engineering initiative used Farsoon’s 12-laser FS811M metal 3D printer to build the KLINGA Sabre, a 60cm sculpture inspired by Stark Future’s electric motocross bike VARG. The design features sharp angles, complex geometries, and a functional titanium moose-head bottle opener, and according to both companies represents “a benchmark of what modern additive manufacturing can achieve.”

188 KLINGA sabres were produced in a single 248-hour build, delivering an average build time of under 80 minutes per unit. The sculpture, Farsoon claims, can also be reproduced with the same quality and workflow on Farsoon’s FS721M platform, which is currently used by Stark Future.

KLINGA

“The KLINGA Project was a bold way for us to push boundaries—not just in design, but in manufacturing,” says Benjamin Cobb, Director Brand Communications at Stark Future. “Partnering with Farsoon allowed us to turn an ambitious idea into a titanium reality. It’s proof that large-scale, high-precision metal additive manufacturing is ready for serial production. It also validated our belief that 3D printing can deliver performance, quality, and sustainability—all at once.”

Oliver Huizhi Li, Managing Director of Farsoon Europe said, “From sharp-edged part design to titanium process optimisation, this project reflects what’s possible when engineering ambition meets scalable AM technology.”

Last month Farsoon marked another milestone - the sale of its 150th large-format ‘meter-scale’ metal 3D printer. The Chinese additive manufacturing OEM says the number includes those machines capable of building parts measuring at least metre tall, a hardware category which the company has continued to push in recent years.