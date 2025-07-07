Farsoon has now sold 150 'meter-scale' large-format 3D printers

Farsoon has announced the sale of its 150th large-format ‘meter-scale’ metal 3D printer.

The Chinese additive manufacturing OEM says the milestone includes those machines capable of building parts measuring at least metre tall, a hardware category which the company has continued to push in recent years.

Farsoon’s flagship, and largest, FS1521M series, for example, which features a build envelope up to 1530 × 1530 × 1650mm and, after an update at this year’s TCT Asia, can now be equipped with up to 32 x 500W lasers, has secured 20 sales for applications in R&D to serial manufacturing.

Farsoon says its large-format systems have been installed globally by OEMs, tier-1 suppliers and research institutions for applications ranging from aerospace engine components in titanium to copper alloy thermal systems. Per a press release, one customer, aerospace parts supplier Falcontech, has increased its fleet to nearly 40 machines since 2019 for batch manufacturing of end-use parts. The company believes its successful machine sales reflect the growing demand for large-format, high-throughput metal AM in sectors like aerospace, and certainly correlates with wider industry trends towards multi-laser, large-scale printing for complex, monolithic parts in sectors like space and rocket manufacturing.

Last month, Farsoon expanded its large-format offering with a new version of its FS621M system, designed specifically for printing highly reflective materials like CuCrZr. FS621M-Cu is equipped with four 1000W ytterbium fibre lasers (1060–1080 nm) to deliver stable, long-duration printing, and builds on the company’s developments in copper printing, which began with its copper-compatible FS271M platform in 2017.