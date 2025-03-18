Farsoon launches Beam Shaping Technology at TCT Asia

Expand Farsoon

Farsoon has announced the launch of its Beam Shaping Technology which has been demonstrated across four metal additive manufacturing systems live at TCT Asia.

The FS721M-H-8-CAMS, FS350M-4, FS273M and FS191M printers have been live printing at the event, with Farsoon suggesting the technology will deliver advances in performance, detail, efficiency and versatility.

Farsoon’s Beam Shaping Technology dynamically forms laser spots into various shapes – such as ring-shaped, point-ring-shaped or fully customisable configurations tailored to specific application requirements. This, when combined with high-power lasers and optimised scanning strategies, is said to significantly enhance printing quality and efficiency, while delivering part densities exceeding 99.95%.

Among the key advantages of Beam Shaping, according to Farsoon, are increased build volume rates of 2.5+ times and melt pool width increases of 50-100%. The technology also reduces melt pool spatter compared to Gaussian spots, minimising powder contamination and porosity in build parts, and enables the manufacture of intricate features like thin wall structures. In addition, the technology will facilitate improved process stability and part consistency, as well as broad material compatibility. Farsoon counts stainless steel, aluminium alloys, titanium alloys and copper alloys among the compatible materials of its Beam Shaping Technology.

Moving forward, Farsoon intends to integrate Beam Shaping Technology into larger metal platforms like FS621M, FS811M and its metre-scale systems. The company has also debuted its 32-laser FS1521M-U metal 3D printing system at this week’s TCT Asia.