Farsoon announces two laser configuration upgrades for FS350M metal additive manufacturing platform

× Expand Farsoon

Farsoon is now offering two laser upgrades for its FS350M metal additive manufacturing platform.

Launched at TCT Asia in 2023 as a 4x500W system, Farsoon is now allowing manufacturers to upgrade the laser configuration to 4x1000W or 6x500W.

The company says it has installed more than 100 FS350M machines in the consumer products sector alone, but has sought to provide increased laser power and volume with these latest updates.

Its 4x1000W configuration will deliver enhanced processing capabilities for specialty alloys, according to Farsoon, with users also able to benefit from improved production efficiency. Farsoon expects this configuration to be popular among research institutes and manufacturers looking to develop next-generation applications in demanding industries. The company has also projected 200% build efficiency improvements compared with the standard 4x500W laser configuration.

The 6x500W configuration, meanwhile, will offer enhanced throughput for small-to-medium metal components, with Farsoon expecting users in consumer electronics, medical devices and automotive to be interested.

With both configurations, the FS350M maintains its 433 x 358 x 400 mm build volume. The machines will also boast scanning speeds of up to 10m/s, powder spreading at 400 mm/s, and increased productivity of between 30-40%. Meanwhile, all FS350M Series now come equipped with an integrated permanent filtration system, enabling stable, long-duration printing with minimal maintenance, and enhancing safety when processing reactive materials. The company’s Support Reduction System minimises the need for support structures, therefore reducing waste, and Smart Lapping technology ensures dynamically adjusting overlap positions to balance workloads across layers and minimise down time.

At this year's TCT Asia, Farsoon debuted its 32-laser FS1521M-U metal 3D printer and launched its Beam Shaping Technology.