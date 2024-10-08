Fortius Metals raises additional $2 million in seed funding

Expand Fortius Metals

Metal 3D printing firm Fortius Metals has secured an additional 2 million USD in seed funding, bringing the total raised to 5 million USD.

With this latest cash injection, Finindus has joined 412 Venture Fund, AM Ventures and M7 Holdings as investors. AM Ventures initially backed Fortius Metals back in December 2022.

Fortius Metals is a large-format additive manufacturing company whose patented technology enables welding and wire additive manufacturing using high-performance metal allows. Current customers and partners include the US Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as NASA, several defence primes and commercial space companies.

In its development of proprietary alloys, Fortius Metals says it can offer up to twice the strength of current commercial solutions used in welding and 3D printing. The company also provides expertise in the robotic welding process, with proprietary predictive toolpaths helping to deliver dimensional accuracy and precision.

With this additional capital, the company hopes to accelerate these developments to meet the ‘timelines of customers who are eager to adopt this cutting-edge technology.’

“Fortius Metals has received broad interest from customers and this investment helps bring new products to market such as our proprietary 6061-RAM2 and 7075-RAM2 aluminium welding wires that solves traditional ‘hot cracking’ problems,” said Jeff Lints, Fortius Metals CEO. “We are helping our customers print designs using our robotic welding process expertise that were previously impossible. In 2025, the company looks forward to launching new wire alloys with advanced properties like IN625-RAM, 316L-RAM and 5183-RAM. We are proud to be a Colorado company along with many of our space and defence customers.”

“Fortius Metals is pushing the boundaries of wire-based additive manufacturing with their unique materials and process expertise,” added Roel Callebaut, Senior Investment Manager at Finindus. “We are excited to support their mission to revolutionise the production of large and complex parts without compromising material performance. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering innovative and sustainable industrial technologies.”