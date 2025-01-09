Freemelt sets up Application Center in partnership with North Carolina State University

Expand Freemelt

Freemelt has established an Application Center in partnership with Center for Additive Manufacturing and Logistics (CAMAL) at North Carolina State University (NC State University).

The company says the launch of the application facility is a key step in its US market strategy.

Freemelt will use the facility to support development projects and feasibility studies based on its eMELT technology.

CAMAL at NC State University is an additive manufacturing hub that fosters collaboration between academia, industry, and government to support innovation and on-shoring in the U.S. There is currently one Freemelt ONE machine in operations at CAMAL, with the first feasibility study set to involve the unnamed industrial customer that placed an order for a Freemelt machine in October 2024. This customer is said to be validating Freemelt’s E-PBF technology for the manufacturing of high-temperature metals. Development projects at the Application Center will be funded by Industrial companies interested in eMELT for production.

"Partnering with NC State University, through its renowned CAMAL centre, is a vital step in our U.S. expansion, said Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt. "The Application Center will meet the growing demand for feasibility studies and proof-of-concept projects, helping companies transition to serial production and advancing our position in critical sectors such as defence, energy, and medical technology."