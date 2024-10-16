Freemelt reports two orders of Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion technology

× Expand Freemelt

Metal additive manufacturing firm Freemelt has reported two new orders for its Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (E-PBF) technology.

The first comes from an industrial customer in North America. This customer is described as a ‘pioneering company specialising in advanced additive manufacturing technologies’ with a focus on ‘developing novel alloys for high-temperature applications.’ The company is said to leverage its expertise in metallurgy and advanced manufacturing processes to deliver solutions to the aerospace, automotive and energy sectors.

To enhance this service offering, the customer has ordered a feasibility study to validate Freemelt’s E-PBF technology and eMELT machine for the manufacture of novel alloys targeting high-temperature applications.

“Thanks to our intensified commercialisation efforts in North America we are experiencing an increased interest in our technology from industrial companies transitioning to additive manufacturing,” said Freemelt CEO Daniel Gidlund. “I am thankful that another industrial company has chosen to validate Freemelt’s E-PBF technology for the manufacturing of high-temperature metals, further expanding our footprint across North America.

“Feasibility studies are the first critical step in realising serial production through AM. Feasibility studies bridge the gap between concept and production, proving that additive manufacturing is a viable, cost-effective, and scalable solution for serial production. It provides the data-driven foundation needed to move forward, minimising risks and ensuring readiness for industrial serial production. Feasibility studies are crucial for Freemelt’s commercialisation, as they are related to industrial applications that are well-suited for the E-PBF technology and will over time result in new orders for the industrial machine, eMELT.”

The second order of Freemelt’s E-PBF technology has come from an orthopaedic implant OEM, seeking to complete a proof-of-concept of the eMELT’s serial production capabilities.

Announced just a day after the order from a North American industrial firm, Freemelt considers this development to be a major milestone. The orthopaedic company focuses on the development of advanced porous metal structures that mimic the natural structure of bone, delivering implants with better integration and stability within the body.

“This order is a major milestone for Freemelt and I am proud that we can add the first orthopaedic implant OEM to our customer list,” added Gidlund. “During the past years, we have been in close discussions and collaboration with this OEM, and the fact that they now choose to invest in evaluating Freemelt’s E-PBF technology and industrial machines to strengthen their position as a frontrunner in innovative manufacturing of orthopaedic implants is a true steppingstone for us. The orthopaedic implant industry has the highest adoption of AM for serial production, and we will do our utmost for a long and fruitful relationship with this OEM.”