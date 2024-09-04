Godiz installs Meltio Engine Robot Integration to expand service offering

× Expand Meltio

Machining services provider Godiz has become the first service provider in Spain and Portugal to add Meltio’s wire-laser metal 3D printing solutions to its offering.

Godiz has installed a Meltio Engine Robot Integration to make available part production and part repair services for metal components.

Meltio’s metal 3D printing technology has been designed to layer weld beads precisely using commodity welding wire, introducing it into a laser-generated melt-pool. The Meltio Engine Robot Integration seamlessly integrates with existing robotic equipment and enables the production of highly complex large parts with what the company describes as ‘machining level tolerances’ in a single step.

“With the acquisition of Meltio’s technology, we are closer to achieving our goal of being able to manufacture any type of part that would be practically impossible through conventional methods,” said Rancisco Gómez, CEO of Godiz. “This, along with our already established machining services, allows us to manufacture almost any type of part across a wide range of materials. Our goal is also to carry out repairs on high-value materials using the cladding technique, repairs that until now were outside our service portfolio. In short, this collaboration with Meltio will enable us to grow technologically and offer a wide range of services to our existing and potential clients, reaching areas we previously couldn’t.”

Godiz has acquired its Meltio Engine Robot Integration via Sicnova, Meltio’s exclusive distributor in Spain and Portugal.

“We are thrilled to be working with Godiz and Sicnova, as the collaboration between sales and integration partners within the Meltio ecosystem is critical to fast-track technology adoption in a territory,” added Frnacisco Gonzälez, Sales EMEA Manager at Meltio. “With Godiz’s expertise we are now able to bring an end-to-end solution to customers that require hybrid manufacturing metal printed parts in Spain and Portugal.”

“Godiz plays a key role in our ecosystem, as an official Meltio Service Bureau in Spain and Portugal,” Agustin Garcia, Sales Director at Sicnova. “At Sicnova, we firmly believe in the potential of this hybrid technology, which combines the best of subtractive technology with metal additive manufacturing, for companies in the industrial sector that want to take a step further in their production processes, with a special focus on machining.”