Holo adds David Benhaim to Board of Directors

Metal additive manufacturing firm Holo has announced the appointment of Markforged co-founder David Benhaim to its Board of Directors.

Benhaim helped to set up Markforged back in 2013 and has also advised early-stage tech companies operating in the life sciences and accessible robots markets.

Holo, meanwhile, launched its PureForm metal 3D printing technology service offering in March 2021, before securing Series B funding later that year. PureForm has been developed to produce precise metal parts with features smaller than 50 microns, and promises limited post-processing requirements owning to its ‘MIM-like surface finish.’

With this technology now available via the company’s service offering, Holo is now working to accelerate its growth. To facilitate this, Holo has placed a focus on expanding its Board.

“We’re very excited to have David join our board as we enter this growth phase for Holo,” commented Hal Zarem, CEO of Holo. “He is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in this industry and he’s been through this before. It speaks highly of the technology and business that we have built that David has chose to join Holo. We’re looking forward to adding his experienced perspective and industry knowledge as we enter our next stage.”

“Holo has built a technology platform that enables 3D printing of fine-featured metal parts with the precision and surface finish to make them production-worthy as printed,” added Benhaim. “When I saw that, I realised that this company can take digital manufacturing of metal parts to the next level.”

