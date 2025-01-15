Hyliion installs M Line metal 3D printer to boost production of KARNO generator

× Expand Hyliion M Line 3D printer at Hyliion

An M Line metal additive manufacturing system from Colibrium Additive is set to support production of a new power generator technology at Hyliion Holdings Corp.

The Austin-based company, which is developing clean electricity production technologies which can run on various fuel sources, namely its KARNO generator, is the first company in the US to install an M Line system, and is said to have already placed orders for more, with further deliveries planned throughout the rest of the year.

“We are proud to support Hyliion with our M Line technology,” said Chris Schuppe, CTO of Colibrium Additive. “Featuring a modular design that separates Laser Processing and Material Handling systems, these machines aim to streamline operations, reduce production times, and optimise manufacturing processes, making them an optimal choice for producing the KARNO generator’s complex parts in full-scale production.”

The KARNO generator is designed to efficiently produce electricity using one of over 20 available fuel sources, leveraging advanced thermal and power systems engineering. Its design is made up of critical components featuring complex geometries that are said to only be achievable with AM, and according to a press release, the installation of the M Line direct metal laser sintering system will now allow Hyliion to manufacture two to four times more parts per machine compared to its current 3D printing capabilities.

“The M Line systems are a pivotal advancement in Hyliion’s journey to scale manufacturing,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “By incorporating this state-of-the-art technology in our production process, we are significantly enhancing our capacity to meet the growing demand for our KARNO generators in 2025 and beyond.”

News of the installation comes one year after Hyliion announced it had begun 3D printing parts for its production-intent design of the KARNO. The technology was originally purchased from GE Additive, the former name given to Colibrium Additive before a rebrand last year, as Hyliion set its sights on integrating KARNO into its Hypertruck powertrain platform to offer a next generation fuel agnostic semi-truck solution.