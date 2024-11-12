Incus launches Hammer Evo35 3D printer; upgraded from Hammer Lab35

× Expand Incus GmbH

Austrian 3D printer manufacturer Incus has introduced the Hammer Evo35 Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing (LMM) machine, a redesigned printer formerly known as the Hammer Lab35.

This latest iteration builds on the company’s LMM technology, and is said to offer enhanced surface quality, precision, and efficiency for complex metal structures. The Hammer Lab35 was initially introduced to market primarily as an R&D machine, but the upgrades implemented on the Hammer Evo35

According to Incus, Hammer Evo35 has been designed to deliver higher production capabilities and industrial performance. It is said to be perfectly suited for use in professional environments where space and robust machinery are crucial.

Among the upgrades of the new Hammer Evo35 are a CNC-grade machine frame, mechanics and the latest generation of projector units. This overhaul of the printer architecture has been carried out to meet industrial standards in durability and usability, while also enabling improvements in fine resolution, surface finish and larger building fields. The machine is also equipped with an improved climate control system for the build chamber and a new software architecture that is said to integrate a 'powerful industrial interface' to streamline communication with ERP systems.

“We are proud to introduce the Hammer Evo35, a reflection of our ongoing dedication to advancing metal additive manufacturing,” said Incus CEO, Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler. “This redesign combines all the benefits of our core LMM technology with new features that increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve safety, while maintaining the superior quality our customers expect.”

Incus will showcase the new Hammer Evo35, as well as the Hammer Pro40, at Formnext from booth E59 in hall 11.1.