Indonesian manufacturer using Farsoon metal 3D printing technology to produce shoe moulds

Anugrah Cipta Mould Indonesia (ACMI) has established a new additive manufacturing centre to support its production of footwear moulds.

This facility is home to multiple Farsoon 3D printing systems, including the FS200M dual-laser system and FS350M quad-laser system.

Founded in 1995, ACMI is considered to be one of Indonesia’s leading mould manufacturers and is said to count some of the world’s top footwear brands among its partners. For these clients, ACMI produces outsoles, midsoles and TPU soles.

The opening of an additive manufacturing centre is a strategic decision that will allow the company to expand its service capabilities while showcasing the advantages of metal powder bed fusion technology, which ACMI lists as ‘faster lead times, superior quality, innovative design possibilities and reduced costs.’

ACMI has been using 3D printing technology since 2015, when it adopted SLA 3D printing for casting. In 2021, the company invested in the FS200M machine – becoming Indonesia’s first manufacturer to use metal powder bed fusion for shoe moulds – and more recently, ACMI purchased a FS350M machine. The FS350M quad-laser system is now said to be the company’s ‘go-to’ solution for accelerating series production.

“With Farsoon’s open parameter system, we can easily customise the processing and implement improvements in real time,” said Min Seo Kang, ACMI’s Lead Manager for Metal 3D Printing. “Many leading shoe brands have expressed great satisfaction with the quality of moulds compared to traditional methods and some have already started placing full-size production orders, including injection and compression moulds for EVA and TPU moulds. In addition to shoe moulds, we’ve collaborated with various industries, producing spare part models for automotive, marine and cooling channel integrated automated robots – some of which are currently in development for production. With our FS350M machines currently running production with 316L and AlSi10mg material, we are excited about expanding our manufacturing capabilities as we prepare for even larger orders at the upcoming AM Centre.”

“Working with ACMI has been an incredible journey. As a machine supplier, we are deeply committed to continuously supporting our customers in achieving greater business success,” added Vince Zhao, Farsoon’s Director of Business Development for the AMEA region. “With ACMI’s strong technical expertise in the shoe mould industry and the establishment of their new AM Centre, I am confident we will see them expand additive manufacturing technology into other key industries in Indonesia that stand to benefit from these innovations.”