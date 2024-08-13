Innovative Space Carrier to use WAAM3D 3D printing for propellant tanks

× Expand WAAM3D/ISC Innovative Space Carrier teams with WAAM3D and Aichi Sangyo

A Tokyo-based start-up, which is working to build a single-stage, reusable space transportation vehicle within the next five years, is planning to do so with wire arc additive manufacturing technology from WAAM3D.

Innovative Space Carrier Inc (ISC) has established a strategic collaboration with the UK 3D printing company along with Japanese metal AM specialist Aichi Sangyo Co., Ltd. in a bid to explore the use of AM for the production of propellant tanks and other components.

"Although we are a venture company founded in May 2022, we have collaborated with over 40 companies, organisations, and educational institutions in Japan," Kojiro Hatada, CEO of Innovative Space Carrier Inc. said. "In April this year, we partnered with Ursa Major Technologies, a U.S. rocket engine development company, and established a local subsidiary. Now, we are collaborating with global experts in 3D printing. Our goal is 'Wakon Yosai' – to humbly learn from partners with advanced knowledge both domestically and internationally, reflect these strengths in Japan, rapidly enhance development speed, and establish space transportation technologies that can compete globally, contributing to the growth of Japan's space industry".

ISC has ambitions to develop a transportation system that enables routine space travel for people and cargo. Founded in 2022, it conducted Japan’s first successful "tripropellant" combustion test last year, confirming the effectiveness of its proprietary research and development platform "P4SD" (Platform for Space Development).

Describing 3D printing as ‘crucial for achieving agile development,’ ISC believes it will benefit from the shortened development, testing and production times, and design freedoms, such as lightweighting and part consolidation, afforded by AM technologies. ISC is set to purchase machines from WAAM3D, which will be used by Aichi Sangyo to develop manufacturing technologies for the propellant tanks.

Dr. Filomeno Martina, CEO of WAAM3D, said: “We are incredibly excited to work on such an ambitious project. With partners of such caliber, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of size, integrity, and value creation. WAAM3D continues to be the first choice when performance matters".

WAAM3D, which launched its latest system at TCT 3Sixty in June, was founded out of Cranfield University in the UK. ISC says it intends to utilise the university’s expertise from its Welding and Additive Manufacturing Center to support its manufacturing activity.

Stewart Williams, CTO of WAAM3D, added: "Cranfield University is very pleased to be involved in supporting AS and ICS on their journey into the use of WAAM technology for their space applications. The Welding and Additive Manufacturing Centre at Cranfield has a rich history of innovating in WAAM for space, and we look forward to supporting WAAM3D, AS, and ISC with the solutions they need to reach their objectives".

Additive manufacturing technologies are being rapidly deployed by new space companies for the production of complex parts like entire rocket thrust chamber assemblies, heat exchangers, and engine nozzles. Just last week, SpaceX shared an image of its current Raptor engine alongside previous iterations, boasting a more streamlined, consolidated design, which is thought to have been made possible with additive manufacturing.