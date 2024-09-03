Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing becomes latest company to be acquired by ADDMAN Group

ADDMAN has acquired Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM), adding the company to its portfolio of additive and subtractive manufacturing businesses.

KAM joins the likes of Dinsmore, Harbec and Castheon in joining the ADDMAN Group, with the company embarking on a significant expansion plan in the last couple of years to build out its advanced manufacturing offering.

ADDMAN suggests the addition of KAM forms the largest and fastest-growing additive manufacturing provider in the United States, with ADDMAN now operating more than 50 metal additive production machines.

The expanded ADDMAN Group business now offers over 300,000 square feet of additive manufacturing capacity, with KAM's 70,000 square-foot facility in Statesville, North Carolina to remain operational. As a result of the acquisition, KAM founder Brad Keselowski will assume the role of Commercial Advisor on ADDMAN's Board of Directors, where he will help to ensure a 'seamless transition and continued expansion.'

Keselowski said: "ADDMAN's integration marks a pivotal moment for the additive industry. Combining these companies brings a powerful combination with KAM's world-class processes and systems, and ADDMAN's abundant resources and R&D. Together, we set a new standard for innovation and excellence in the additive manufacturing industry."

As KAM becomes a part of ADDMAN, it will supplement the offering of Castheon in California. According to ADDMAN, the combination of the two locations will provide 'coast-to-coast support' and 'industry-leading lead times in refractory alloy production and material science.' Integrating KAM will also enhance ADDMAN's service to the defence and commercial space markets, with ADDMAN suggesting it will be a 'force multiplier' in how the organisation supports those sectors.

Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN, said: "We hold immense respect for the legacies of the companies we integrate into our fold. Brad and the exceptional team at KAM have built an impressive, profitable, and sustainable 3D printing enterprise in a remarkably short time. This is yet another proof point that ADDMAN is dedicated to assembling the industry's finest under our banner. I look forward to seeing the new era of our combined company unfold."