Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing's latest M400-4 3D printer purchase takes EOS up to 5,000 installations

Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing's recent purchase of an EOS M400-4 metal additive manufacturing system represents the 5,000th 3D printer installation for EOS.

EOS was founded in 1989 and installed its first 3D printer - the STEREOS 400 - with BMW in Munich.

Installation 5,000 was carried out at Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing's Statesville, North Carolina facility, with the company now running 36 EOS additive manufacturing systems.

Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing recently became part of ADDMAN's group of additive manufacturing service providers and uses additive manufacturing technology to serve clients in automotive and aerospace industries.

“Our organisation was a startup within a startup industry,” said Marie Langer, CEO of EOS. “There was no such thing as additive manufacturing when EOS was launched with a clear vision from my father. We can proudly call ourselves AM pioneers, but it is our continued innovation and unwavering desire to ensure our customers are successful that has allowed us to reach this milestone. While 5,000 machines are impressive, we have barely left the starting blocks. The possibilities are endless, and I'm both confident and excited about the greater milestones we'll undoubtedly achieve.”

“AM is now integral to many industries – defence, space, energy, tooling and medical, to name but a few,” added Joe Calmese, CEO of ADDMAN. “We have long relied on EOS AM technology for producing many highly engineered and complex applications and are thrilled to be a part of the EOS story.”

“To this day, we remain true to Hans' original vision,” offered Glynn Fletcher, president of EOS North America. “This focus ensures we dedicate all our energy to building the best quality products and services for organisations like ADDMAN, rather than bowing to deceptive market dynamics and misguided competitive pressures. For us, this has resulted in consistent business growth, and I'm confident we'll reach 10,000 installations much faster than the first 100.”