Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing purchases Velo3D Sapphire XC metal 3D printer

× Expand Velo3D Velo3D CEO Benny Buller and Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing owner and founder Brad Keselowski in the company’s Statesville, NC facility.

Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing (KAM) has invested in a Velo3D Sapphire XC 3D printing system and joined the Velo3D Contract Manufacturer Network.

Calibrated to print a nickel-based superalloy that delivers oxidation and corrosion resistance at high temperatures, the Sapphire XC being deployed by KAM will enhance the organisation's service to the aerospace, defence, energy and automotive sectors. It will be harnessed to print 'much larger parts' for its customers.

According to a press release distributed by Velo3D, the Sapphire XC has 'quickly become one of the company's most popular products' since its first shipment in Q4 2021. The machine, which can print parts 600mm in diameter and 550mm in height, was launched back in October 2020, and has been adopted by the likes of Knust-Godwin and Pratt and Whitney prior to KAM's investment in the technology.

“Our customers are some of the most innovative companies in their industries and, as a result, they present some of the most complex manufacturing problems to solve—this is where KAM thrives,” commented Brad Keselowski, Owner and Founder of Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing. “We are continually investing in new technologies to provide the highest quality finished parts, which starts with additive manufacturing technology but also includes quality precision machining to a finished part. With our established processes and team, we feel confident that our Sapphire XC will allow us to serve new industries by increasing the physical size of the parts we can deliver. This will be our first Sapphire XC but as demand for these parts increases, we can easily add more printers to our fleet due to Velo3D’s machine-to-machine repeatability.”

“With such extensive experience in engineering, simulation, and manufacturing mission critical metal parts, the KAM team is well equipped to put the full printing capabilities of the Sapphire XC to work,” added Dr. Zach Murphree, Velo3D Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development. “With an extensive client-base of innovative companies operating in many of the same industries we work with, Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing will see extensive utilisation of their new metal additive manufacturing solution.”

