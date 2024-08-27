Knust-Godwin names Continuum Powders as exclusive metal powders for large oil and gas project

Knust-Godwin has selected Continuum Powders as its exclusive metal powders provider for a project supporting a large oil and gas customer.

The customer needs to recycle nickel alloy parts, with a 'large amount of Ni718-grade internal products' reaching end-of-life. Knust-Godwin is working to provide additively manufactured parts to this customer with material supplied by Continuum Powders.

Continuum Powders was suggested by another Knust-Godwin customer, with multiple mechanical test coupons demonstrating that Continuum products met or exceeded other non-sustainable powder suppliers. The metal powder manufacturer recycled end-of-life bulk parts with its proprietary, single-step Greyhound M2P platform, before providing Knust-Godwin with a new Ni718 through its Continuum Powder as a Service offering. Knust-Godwin then manufactured new parts for its customer using a Renishaw RenAM500Q 3D printer.

“Continuum is doing things that no other metal powders company can currently do when it comes to complete lifecycle management of consumable metal parts,” said Rob Higby, Chief Executive Officer of Continuum Powders. “With the incredible advancements we’ve made in converting worn parts into new metal powders, it no longer makes sense to simply scrap those parts and purchase metal powders made from virgin metals.”

“Continuum Powders consecutively proved to have the highest quality powders on the market—equal to or above that of all other manufacturers,” added Michael Corliss, VP of Technology at Knust-Godwin. “When you combine that level of quality with the level of sustainability they offer and their Powder as a Service offering – it makes them our de facto go-to provider.”