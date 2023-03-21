Legor partners with HP for metal 3D printing of jewellery and fashion accessories

× Expand Legor Group S.p.A.

Legor says it is ‘revolutionising’ the jewellery and fashion industries with its products and accessories that are created through HP’s metal 3D printing. The multinational group, which was founded in Italy in 1979, specialises in the science of precious metals at the service of the jewellery, fashion and electroplating industries.

The company says this ‘revolution’ is coming from its alloys, powders and galvanic solutions, which are made from 100% precious metals from recycled sources and included into the Chain of Custody, and through its 3D Metal Hub. In the 3D Metal Hub, Legor is experimenting and producing jewellery and accessories from precious and non-precious metal powders with HP 3D printing.

Legor first began working with HP over five years ago, and says it is the first company to introduce HP Metal Jet 3D printing technology to the luxury and fashion accessory markets, to enable ‘efficient and high-quality production’.

Legor says that with the help of HP’s 3D printing expertise, it has made progress towards its goals of enabling a circular economy, speeding up the time for medium scale production and improving available services for its customers.

A main priority of Legor has been to offer customers and partners the opportunity to take full advantage of the Legor 3D Metal Hub. According to Legor, the hub is a centre designed to offer the chance to experiment and produce jewellery and fashion accessories from precious and non-precious metal powders.

Legor Group CEO, Massimo Poliero said: “The Legor 3D Metal Hub is an innovation centre for the experimentation and production of precious and non-precious components combining the use of metal powders with BinderJet technology, an alternative method to the classic casting, MIM (Metal Injection Moulding), or SLM (Selective Laser Melting), which allows us to be not only more innovative, but also more sustainable.”

The Legor research and development department is also exploring new solutions for 3D printing of precious metal objects, such as silver, and non-precious metal objects, such as bronze, in order to enable medium scale production of parts at competitive prices and with short lead times.

Legor says that with the help of HP, it has been able to increase its offer in terms of support for customers, helping with usage and applications of the technology in the manufacturing of various products.

Ramon Pastor, HP’s Global Head and General Manager, Metal Jet, said: “It is exciting to partner with another company that views sustainability as one of the most important pillars of their business. We’re looking forward to continuing our Metal Jet partnership with Legor to champion the adoption of 3D printing technology in new and exciting industries while encouraging the adoption of this innovative technology for new applications.”

