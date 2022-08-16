LPE expands metal 3D printing service with new installation

× Expand EOS M 290 DMLS system

Belfast-based LPE has purchased a second EOS M 290 machine, to handle increased demand for metal sintering parts.

For metal 3D printing customers, this means 'quicker throughput, shorter lead times and larger production capabilities.'

There is greater material choice for large metal parts, with the firm now running stainless steel on the machine, as well as the already available materials of aluminium and titanium.

After a run of R&D projects in metal 3D printing, in partnership with local firms and universities, LPE have collated a wealth of expertise with this machine.

“It’s been a staple of our service to medical, aerospace and autosport clients,” said Engineering Director Patrick Walls. “We’re frequently being asked to print high-complexity, production grade parts, which clients want to be perfectly repeatable. The M 290 delivers exactly that.”

The metal sintering service at LPE also includes Hi Resolution DMLS, full testing equipment, first article inspections (FAIs) and certificates of conformity (COCs).

Just a few months ago, LPE expanded its in-house selective laser sintering capabilities by installing three post-processing systems from DyeMansion. These systems are designed to automate the finishing of polymer laser sintered parts. LPE offers other services such as Vacuum Casting and CNC Machining.

Almost a year before that, the company invested 500,000 GBP in a Stratasys NEO 450s, a Figure 4 from 3D Systems and a P396 from EOS. The company even produced 3D printed rings worn by Lady Gaga for an Intel powered David Bowie Tribute in 2016.

The EOS M 290 received an upgrade in July when it was announced that four new materials had been added to the machine's materials portfolio.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.