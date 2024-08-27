Markforged introduces metal 3D printing capability to its FX10 platform

× Expand Markforged

Markforged has unveiled the FX10 Metal Kit, a print engine that enables metal printing on its FX10 machine.

The FX10 was initially launched as a composite additive manufacturing platform, but with this kit, Markforged says it has delivered the 'world's first industrial 3D printer that can print both metal filaments and composites with continuous fibre reinforcement.'

According to a Markforged press release, the FX10 Metal Kit consists of a swappable print engine, which includes a metal-specific print head, as well as material feed tubes, routing back, and dual pre-extruders. It is said to take just 15 minutes to swap between the composite printing capability and the metal printing capability.

Markforged has also said its second generation metal fused filament fabrication (FFF) engine prints significantly faster than previous Markforged metal systems, while the FX10 also boasts a print volume twice as large as those machines. With the FX10 Metal Kit, metal prints are built from metal filament and a ceramic release filament. The latter is extruded as an interface between the part and supports for ease of separation and removal, with parts needing to be washed and sintered after the print is complete. Markforged's Eiger software works to scale parts properly to account for shrinkage during the sintering phase.

“Customers no longer have to choose between a metal and a composite printer. Years of R&D investment and field experience have come together to provide an all-in-one solution for 3D printing to provide immediate return on investment once installed on a factory floor,” said Shai Terem, CEO of Markforged. “The FX10 supercharges other equipment on the factory floor to be better utilised and run more efficiently, increasing productivity and reducing potential line down events.

“We designed the FX10 to be a modular platform, so that we are able to release new innovations and upgrades without customers having to purchase a new printer every year. Along with new software capabilities we release regularly, the FX10 Metal Kit is poised to provide continuously growing value on factory floors for years to come.”

In line with the FX10 Metal Kit launch, Markforged also announced a new 316L stainless steel metal filament. Users will also be able to print in 17-4PH with additional support for other Markforged metal filaments set to be made available in the future.

Markforged will showcase the FX10 Metal Kit at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, Illinois from September 9-14 at booth 432305. The company will demonstrate the FX10's range of capabilities by printing in both continuous fibre reinforced composites and metal at the show.